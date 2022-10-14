Gitex 2022: Zoho invests Dh20 million in helping digitise 3,500 businesses

Global technology major helped small, medium, and large enterprises in the UAE migrate to the cloud

By Joydeep Sen Gupta Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 5:22 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 5:23 PM

Global technology major Zoho Corp enabled more than 3,500 small, medium, and large enterprises in the UAE to adopt its cloud technology through local partnerships with public and private organisations.

Over the past two years, Zoho facilitated access to its over 55 plus cloud-based business applications by partnering with government institutions and leading private organisations in the UAE.

On the sidelines of Gitex 2022, which ended on Friday, Zoho said that it invested Dh20 million in facilitating access to its cloud solutions in Zoho Wallet credits and spent Dh4.5 million in professional training as well as industry-academia collaborations that have helped empower over 300 companies and 200 students since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic.

Zoho helped businesses migrate to the cloud as well as instil digital literacy within enterprises and local educational institutions, helping bolster the nation's digital transformation efforts.

Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho Middle East and Africa (MEA), said, "In recent years, cloud technology has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses due to its ability to transform the way enterprises operate by simplifying and streamlining complex processes."

"The UAE is a forerunner in adopting cloud solutions in the region as part of its national agenda to transform into a competitive-knowledge economy. With SMEs being a central element of realising this ambition, it is important for us, as leaders in cloud technology, to support businesses' adoption of advanced technologies in order to achieve economic sustainability and drive resilience," he added.

Ali Shabdar, Regional Director, Zoho MEA, said, "Businesses in the UAE can encounter several technological barriers that can hinder their digital transformation efforts such as integration issues, language restrictions or difficulty migrating from old legacy systems."

"We offer a unique value proposition by combining scalability, ease of use, multilingual interfaces, convenient pricing plans, and countless integration capabilities to help them kick up their growth, maintain continuity and attain their digitalisation goals."

Zoho's cloud solutions have been widely adopted by organisations from the information technology (IT) hardware, retail, services, real estate, transportation and logistics sectors that represent a majority of the small and middle enterprises (SMEs) industry in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

- joydeep@khaleejtimes.com