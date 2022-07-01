Gilded Quran, Dh358,000 necklace: 6 must-see luxury items at the Jewels of Emirates show in Sharjah

The exhibition is open with until Sunday, July 3, with free entry

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 12:49 PM

It was all glitz and glamour at the opening of the third edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, a UAE show specialising in jewellery and luxury watches at Sharjah Expo Centre. Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), the show features around 100 of the most popular gold, diamond, jewellery, and watch brands, as well as more than 20 leading designers from the UAE and around the world.

The exhibition opened on Thursday, June 30 and runs until Sunday, July 3 with entry open and free for public. From heavy statement pieces and luxury watches to jewellery that captures the culture and tradition of the UAE, there is a lot on display at the show.

Khaleej Times has put together the most eye-catching pieces at the exhibition.

This statement piece necklace made of gold and stones weighs a whooping 1337 grams and costs Dh358,000. You can see this and other such heavyweight statement pieces at Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, which last year set a Guinness World Record after displaying over 50,000 jewellery items worth Dhs1.3 billion at one stall at another exhibition.

Harti Jewels, that specializes in customising watches, has this Chopard on display. This customised and embellished vintage watch is encrusted with diamonds and pearls and costs Dh565,000.

Inspired by a Surah (chapter) in the Quran, surgeon Dr. Abeer created a painting that depicted the stillness of the night when humans connect with themselves and shine from inside. She then turned this painting into a jewellery piece with the black onyx stone representing the night and the white mother of pearl representing the inner shine, embellished with sapphire stones.

To signify the cultural relevance of pearl diving to the UAE and celebrate the Arabic calligraphy font, the Emirati jewellery brand Aballii has crafted these unique pieces as an homage to this country.

Always one to customise any jewellery she bought, Thekra Alkaabi found a way to combine her mother’s taste for traditional jewellery and her own modern outlook. This unique piece designed by her allows buyers to put a photo of their choice and a name on a locket that is embellished with pearls.

In addition to jewellery and watches, there is this embellished gold Quran studded with pearls and other stones. On display at the Jawhara jewellery stand, this costs Dh16,000.

