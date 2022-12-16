Get up to 60 per cent off at the biggest 3 day DSF sale at Emax
This weekend, visit Emax stores or online to grab unbelievable deals and lowest prices on mobiles, laptops, televisions, appliances and much more
The start of the winter season is a time for you to enjoy the festivities and coming together. It is also time to take advantage of amazing discounts and sales on some of the biggest brands. This is the perfect opportunity to make huge savings on the most sought-after products for 2022; and that includes the latest iPhone, sleek gaming laptops, Samsung S22 Ultra, and the incredible 85" TV for movie nights. The good news is that you can buy everything without feeling a pinch on your pocket.
This is the season of shopping and discounts as the gala Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2022-2023 brings you the biggest and most eye-catching deals. Emax, the leading electronics retailer in the GCC, and part of the iconic Landmark Group, is running an exclusive three-day massive sale, which runs over the weekend, from December 16 to 18.
By shopping at Emax stores, you can get 25-60 per cent discount on the latest electronics across categories. Grab the biggest exchange offers and get upto Dh1,000 Off by trading in your old mobile, laptop or television. Upgrading has never been so easy!
The offers don't just end there! While you're at it, you can also grab extra flat instant discounts of upto Dh200 on mobiles, laptops, televisions, and appliances, over and above the lowest prices at Emax. Additionally, you can make your purchase even lighter on your pocket by opting for an exclusive zero percent interest with zero processing fees on 24 months easy payment plan when you use your EmiratesNBD credit card.
What are you waiting for? Head over to Emax where all your desires come true by shopping for the most eye-catching electronic devices at the lowest prices.