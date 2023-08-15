Get a chance to win $1 million dollars with Idealz
What would you do if you won a million dollars? It's a timeless question that resonates with each one of us. Yet the typical response appears as far-fetched as the notion of achieving millionaire status. This is no longer the case because on December 2, Idealz, the UAE's favourite shop and win platform, will award a grand cash prize of $1,000,000 to one fortunate winner.
Offering up yet another promise to 'Win Big', Idealz has changed the traditional experience of e-commerce by fusing online shopping with exciting raffle draw campaigns. And now, with this electrifying million-dollar campaign, the company is raising the bar to unprecedented heights.
In true Idealz style, the campaign's mechanics are easy and straightforward. Customers can purchase a Dh50 'idealzbasics' shopping card on the Idealz platform from the million-dollar campaign and receive a complementary ticket into the draw. Open to UAE residents and shoppers around the world, the more shopping cards you purchase, the higher your chances are of winning the guaranteed grand prize.
Idealz, pioneers of the shop-and-win industry, has already crowned over 5,200 winners and remain determined to keep offering up the biggest prizes at the widest variety of entry points. By always finding new and exciting ways to create eye-catching campaigns, build important partnerships, and give customers unforgettable experiences, this campaign is a testament to the brand's innovative spirit and dedication to reimagining the shopping experience
Having previously awarded prizes ranging from the latest electronics, lucrative cash amounts, luxury watches, apartments in Dubai and brand-new cars totaling over Dh165,000,000 till date, the prize of US$1,000,000 is the biggest cash prize ever offered by the platform to a single winner making it a true game changer. With the guaranteed winner set to be announced on the UAE's 52nd National Day, it's the perfect way to lead into cooler weather and a fresh new year.
Visit www.idealz.com and start shopping to join the joy of winning. It's only Dh50 to enter and the reward is set to be life-changing.