Germany condemns Houthi terrorist attack on civil facilities in UAE

Foreign Office expresses condolence to families of victims

Wam

By Wam

Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 7:41 PM

The Federal Foreign Office of Germany has condemned the attack, which was carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia on civilian facilities in the UAE and led to the death of a number of civilians.

In its statement, the German Federal Foreign Office expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, and said that this attack is a grave threat that seeks to destabilise the region.


