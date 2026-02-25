Indian expat working at Dubai typing centre wins $1 million in Duty Free draw
A resident of Dubai for 23 years, the expat from Kerala has been participating in the promotion since 2008
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 4:00 PM
Dubai Duty Free draw announced two new millionaires during the latest draw on Wednesday. Manfred Schmidt, a 59-year-old German based in Marktl, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 536 with ticket number 4142.
Schmidt purchased four tickets online on February 10 and has been participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for six years. The father of one runs his own travel agency.