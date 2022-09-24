German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in UAE on working visit

The leader was welcomed at the airport by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 11:21 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 11:41 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Abu Dhabi on Satuday on a working visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal of the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the German leader was welcomed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and a number of officials.