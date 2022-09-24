German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in UAE on working visit

Minister makes call during speech at UN Security Council briefing
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Abu Dhabi on Satuday on a working visit to the UAE.
Upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal of the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the German leader was welcomed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and a number of officials.
Minister makes call during speech at UN Security Council briefing
Registration can be done through the Dubai REST app
Major landmarks in the country lit up in green and white colours
President, VP send messages of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Experts point out that it is also not enough to eat just any kind of food for breakfast — it has to be balanced and nutrient-rich
Former Auxiliary Bishop of Milan Paolo Martinelli takes over as new Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia
Besides inviting all residents, the event also aims to attract participation from more than 1,000 visitors from around the world
Four expats — who gave up the convenience of city life — talk about what makes the long, daily drives worth it