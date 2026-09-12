GDRFA Dubai to showcase Click and Travel, Red Carpet service at Arabian Travel Market

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) is participating in Arabian Travel Market 2026, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 14 to 17.

During the event, GDRFA Dubai will showcase an integrated ecosystem of services and solutions designed to facilitate mobility, expand options for visiting the UAE, and enhance the passenger experience from arrival at Dubai’s ports through to the completion of their journey.

Red Carpet, Click and Travel services

At the exhibition, GDRFA Dubai will showcase the Red Carpet service, which uses biometric verification technologies to identify passengers and complete passport control procedures quickly and seamlessly, without requiring them to present travel documents at every step. The service represents an advanced model for smart border control, enhancing operational efficiency and making the passenger journey easier and more convenient.

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GDRFA Dubai is also showcasing its innovative Click and Travel service during its participation at Arabian Travel Market. The service enables passport control officers to complete travellers’ entry and departure procedures using mobile devices during peak periods and emergencies, providing greater operational flexibility and supporting the smooth flow of passengers.

The service uses biometric technologies, automated pre-screening of passenger data and secure connectivity to relevant systems, helping enhance the speed and efficiency of procedures while supporting a smoother and more innovative travel experience across Dubai’s airports.

60-day, five-year entry visas

The stand will also introduce visitors to the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which enables travellers to enter the UAE multiple times without requiring a sponsor or host in the country. It provides greater flexibility when planning repeat visits, in accordance with the approved durations, regulations and conditions.

The participation will also highlight the service for issuing a 60-day entry visa to nationals of certain countries residing abroad, providing eligible travellers with a flexible and convenient option for visiting the UAE, subject to the applicable terms and requirements.

GDRFA Dubai’s participation reflects its commitment to engaging directly with industry professionals, partners and visitors at one of the world’s leading travel and tourism events. It also provides an opportunity to highlight services that combine speed, flexibility and a high-quality experience, supporting the UAE’s competitiveness and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for tourism, business and residency.

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqaiti, Assistant Director-General for Airports at GDRFA Dubai, said, “Our participation in Arabian Travel Market provides an opportunity to introduce the travel and tourism community to the solutions developed by GDRFA Dubai to facilitate every stage of the visitor journey. In collaboration with our partners, we continue to develop faster and more flexible services and provide options tailored to travellers’ needs. This reflects Dubai’s readiness and ability to deliver a seamless, safe and integrated travel experience while supporting the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector.”

During its participation in the exhibition, the Events and Quality of Life Department is showcasing the ALSAADA Cardservice, which enables tourists arriving through Dubai’s ports of entry to benefit from a range of exclusive offers and discounts provided by an extensive network of partners across tourism, travel, dining, retail, health and beauty, vehicle services, and other sectors.

Visitors can also learn how to access the ALSAADA app using their passport details and explore the offers available during their stay in the emirate, providing added value that enhances their experience from arrival to departure.

Throughout the exhibition, the GDRFA Dubai stand provides visitors with an opportunity to engage with specialised teams, learn about the service’s features and how to benefit from it, and receive answers to enquiries from visitors and representatives of tourism and travel companies. The stand welcomes visitors daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.