GCC railway project nearly 56% complete; operations targeted for December 2030

The GCC railway project is nearly 56 per cent complete, with full operations targeted for December 2030, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi announced on Sunday. The 2,117km railway network will connect all six Gulf countries, including the UAE, carrying both passengers and freight.

The announcement came as the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries signed a general agreement in Bahrain to advance the project, which aims to connect their national railway networks into a "single, integrated, and interoperable regional network". The agreement was signed at Riffa Al Zahir Palace on November 8.

Albudaiwi said the agreement establishes a common framework governing how member states will implement and operate the railway network, ensuring their national systems are compatible and can function as an integrated regional network.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

How the railway will connect the UAE

According to the GCC Secretariat, the planned railway route will begin in Kuwait and extend to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, with connections to Bahrain and Qatar. From Saudi Arabia, the network will enter the UAE, passing through Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, before continuing into Oman through Sohar and eventually reaching Muscat.

The project is designed to carry both passengers and freight, providing another transport option between Gulf countries while supporting trade, tourism and economic activity.

According to the GCC Railways Authority, passenger trains are designed to travel at speeds of up to 200kmph, while freight trains will operate at speeds ranging from 80 to 120kmph.

According to projections previously cited by the GCC Secretariat, the network could carry more than eight million passengers and 95 million tonnes of goods by 2045.

In the UAE, the regional network is designed to connect with the country's national railway infrastructure.

The GCC Secretariat had previously confirmed that the UAE completed construction of its railway connection to the Saudi border. The UAE and Oman are also developing Hafeet Rail, a 238km railway project that will connect Sohar with the UAE's national railway network.

Why the project has gained importance

The agreement comes amid efforts by Gulf countries to strengthen transport connections and develop alternative supply routes following disruptions to regional shipping.

Speaking at a meeting of GCC transport ministers in Manama on Sunday, Albudaiwi said recent disruptions to maritime corridors, along with rising shipping and insurance costs, had highlighted the importance of strengthening transport and logistics networks.

He specifically thanked the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman for facilitating alternative routes for goods during the Iranian attacks, helping maintain supply chains to other GCC countries.

"These endeavours contributed to providing alternative routes for the movement of goods and commodities and guaranteeing the continuity of supply chains to the rest of the GCC states," he said.

Albudaiwi stressed that integrating Gulf transport networks and diversifying supply routes would help member states respond to future crises and maintain market stability.

He also said the transport and storage sector across the GCC recorded real growth of 5.7 per cent in 2025, positioning it among the region's fastest-growing non-oil economic activities.

He noted that GCC leaders had directed officials in April 2026 to prepare a study on strengthening logistical integration among member states.