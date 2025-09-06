Gazelle chairs, zebra sofa: Hunting memorabilia draws visitors at Abu Dhabi’s Adihex

Sinking into a kiwi-green armchair upholstered in gazelle skin, with curved horn legs holding up a matching table, visitors at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) could not help but pause for a break. The seats were surprisingly comfortable—not too soft, not too hard—and quickly became a magnet for curious onlookers.

The seating set, which included two single armchairs, a double chair, and a table made entirely of gazelle parts, was among the standout displays at the MP3 International pavilion. The Emirati military and hunting supplies company has built a reputation for blending hunting traditions with creative craftsmanship, offering items manufactured in Europe and showcased in the UAE.

“The original colour was that of a European gazelle, a natural tan shade, but for artistic purposes we decided to paint it green,” said Ayman Al Hashmi, Business Development Executive at MP3 International. “Some people might find it creative, some may prefer the original colour – it depends on taste.”

Equally striking was a zebra-themed seating area. Two single chairs and a double sofa were upholstered in natural zebra skin, their legs made of gazelle horns. Each piece carried unique markings—along with scars that told the story of the animal’s life.

“Zebras never have identical stripes,” Al Hashmi explained. “You will also find scars or wounds on the skin – from bullets, wood, or falls. Natural animals always have scars, and that makes every chair different.”

The backrests of the zebra chairs featured the mane of the animal running vertically down the middle, adding to their wild authenticity. “People think zebras are white with black stripes, but actually they are black with white patterns,” Al Hashmi said.

Taxidermy furniture prices

The taxidermy furniture doesn’t come cheap. A zebra chair is priced at around Dh11,000, while a two-seater costs about Dh19,000. A gazelle-horn table sells for about Dh8,000, while chandeliers made of intertwined horns — some studded with crystals — are valued between Dh5,000 and Dh9,500.

“We put these on display to show our company profile in real life rather than through images,” said Al Hashmi. “Customers can see the variety of colours, patterns, and options available.”

Beyond the exhibition, MP3 International runs a shop at Al Forsan Shooting Club in Abu Dhabi, which has turned into an informal gathering spot for hunting enthusiasts.

“The shop is just five metres away from the shooting range,” Al Hashmi said. “People come after their training to sit with us, discuss new products, and enjoy coffee or tea in a cosy atmosphere. Even if they don’t buy, they want to see what’s new. That’s what makes it different.”

Other items on display at ADIHEX included buffalo-skin chairs shipped from Africa, gazelle-head mounts, a mirror framed with gazelle horns and zebra-skin carpets priced upwards of Dh8,000.

For Al Hashmi, the idea is not just about selling hunting memorabilia, but about reimagining them into functional art. “It’s about creativity as much as functionality,” he said. “Each piece tells a story – of the animal, of the hunt, and of the craft.”