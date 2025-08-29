Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

A UAE project to transport desalinated water to over one million people in the Gaza Strip was inaugurated on Friday, providing much-needed supplies to over one million residents in the enclave.

Even as global attention focuses on the hunger crisis in Gaza—where, after 22 months of a devastating Israeli military campaign, the UN has officially declared famine in parts of the enclave—aid groups warn that the water crisis is equally severe.

The water pipeline UAE project will deliver desalinated water from Emirati desalination plants in Egypt to the Gaza Strip, to provide potable water for tens of thousands of families enduring a severe shortage since the outbreak of the war.

The pipeline, which is the largest of its kind, extends 7.5 kilometres with a capacity of around 2 million gallons per day, serving more than one million people. It has also been connected to the Al-Buraq reservoir in Khan Younis with a capacity of 5,000 m³, ensuring additional areas gain access to clean water.

This milestone project builds on continuous Emirati efforts in Gaza, which have included establishing six desalination plants, providing reservoirs and tankers, and maintaining wells.

Following the inauguration, journalists, civil society representatives and community leaders toured the pipeline and reservoirs in several areas to observe the water pumping process and the distribution points supplying drinking water across the Gaza Strip.

The inauguration, organised by “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in Gaza, marked the start of pumping of desalinated water through the transmission line from Egypt to southern Gaza.

(With inputs from Reuters)