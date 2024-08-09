Gaza war: UAE joins call to resume urgent ceasefire talks on August 15

The two countries share a longstanding relationship, driven by strategic partnerships and expanding economic cooperation
The UAE has joined the call made by Qatar, Egypt and the US to resume talks to reach an agreement for a Gaza ceasefire as well as release of hostages.
On Thursday, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Joe Biden, in a joint statement, called on Israel and Hamas to meet and finalise a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip amid fears of further regional escalation after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.
The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, invited the two parties to Doha or Cairo on August 15.
According to a statement issued by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the UAE has urged the parties concerned to respond to the call to resume urgent consultation on August 15.
The statement further stated that "as the three leaders made clear, the current agreement will end the suffering of the people of Gaza, the hostages and their families".
The statement added that the UAE hoped that no further time will be wasted by any of the parties.
The country also said it had "deep appreciation" and "full support" for the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the US to reach an agreement to end the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed that it has agreed to resume truce talks on August 15 at the demand of the three mediators.
