Gaza war: UAE condemns attack on school that killed dozens of Palestinians

The incident involving Cirrus SR22 will be investigated, said airline spokesperson
The UAE has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the targeting of Al-Tabi’een School, which houses displaced Palestinians in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood east of Gaza City, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of targeting civilians and civilian objects, and stressed that the urgent priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and ensure the urgent, intensive, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, emphasising the importance of civilians and civil institutions enjoying full protection under international law and treaties, and the need not to be a target of the conflict.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE called on the international community to exert maximum efforts to avoid further escalation of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to push forward all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace.
More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on the school, the official Palestinian news agency said on Saturday, while the Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command centre.
ALSO READ:
The incident involving Cirrus SR22 will be investigated, said airline spokesperson
Starting August 12, the government of Dubai will also launch a pilot programme suspending work on Fridays
On Friday evening, the police also urged motorists to be extra cautious while taking the road
The authority said that drivers of recovery vehicles will also incur four black points
Qatar, Egypt and the US have asked Israel and Hamas 'to resume urgent discussion' in Doha or Cairo
Stranded in the country due to hefty penalties and unsettled disputes, many overstaying residents haven't seen their loved ones for years
In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recognised falconry as the country's intangible heritage
Residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents