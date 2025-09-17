'Two bloody years': Top UAE diplomat calls Israel attack on Doha 'treacherous'

The recent escalations in the Israel-Hamas war have triggered a wave of condemnations towards Israel's actions, as well as a flurry of diplomatic meetings and presidential visits across the Arab world.

On Monday, an emergency Arab-Islamic summit was held in Doha following the Israeli strike on Hamas members in Qatar.

The Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation joint session, which brought together nearly 60 countries, sought to take firm action after the attack.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A joint statement from the summit urged "all States to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people", including "reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with it, and initiating legal proceedings against it".

The statement also urged member states to "coordinate efforts aimed at suspending Israel's membership in the United Nations".

Among those present that recognise Israel were Qatar's fellow Gulf nations, the UAE and Bahrain, along with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday reaffirmed the Emirates' solidarity with Qatar, saying that the ties between the two Gulf nations stem "from the shared destiny that has united the Gulf Arab states across decades and crises." He said that the "treacherous" act by Israel only strengthens the solidarity among the Arab nations.

"The law of the jungle will not govern international behaviour," he added.

The next day, the advisor expanded on how Israel's actions in the region have destabilised it and caused far-reaching consequences. He said on X that "Israeli wars, militia adventures, and regional crises have redrawn the political map over two bloody years."

He called the resulting situation a "geopolitical earthquake" — one that has humanitarian repercussions that are still making themselves known, all while "a comprehensive Arab project for stability that preserves sovereignty, dignity, and the future remains absent."

"It is as if the message is that each party should focus solely on its own fate," he concluded.

(With inputs from AFP)