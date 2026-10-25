UAE's Gargash responds to Iran speaker's criticism of Lana Nusseibeh's UN bid

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, issued a statement on Sunday, October 25, responding to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's criticism of Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh's nomination for UN Secretary-General position.

Gargash said he hoped the remarks were posted by Ghalibaf's social media account manager rather than reflecting his personal views. “It is natural that the nomination of a professional figure known for bridging differences and prioritising diplomacy would provoke objections from some hardline voices,” Gargash wrote in social media platform X.

While describing discussion of Nusseibeh's qualifications and nomination as legitimate, Gargash said Ghalibaf's comments lacked objectivity and overlooked the United Nations' role in promoting dialogue and resolving conflicts.

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“I hope that these tweets are the result of an initiative by Mr Ghalibaf's account manager, rather than an expression of his personal stance,” Gargash said.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's Minister of State and Envoy to the UN and European Union, announced her candidacy on Wednesday, October 21, after being formally nominated by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In her vision statement, the UAE diplomat called for the organisation to use “quiet diplomacy” to prevent conflicts from escalating and help secure practical agreements that ease human suffering while paving the way for broader political settlements.

She also wants peace efforts to involve those closest to conflicts, including regional organisations and mediators trusted by the parties involved. The UN, she says, does not need to lead every negotiation but should be ready to work with those best placed to make progress.

Her approach calls for bridging differences between countries not simply to keep them talking, but to secure agreements that reduce violence, allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need and create the conditions for lasting peace