UAE diplomat Gargash praises flydubai pilot for courage during 'dangerous terrorist act'

UAE diplomat Anwar Gargash has joined the outpouring of acclaim for flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, who is being hailed as a hero for his actions during a mid-flight altercation on September 30. The Indian pilot is being credited for his quick thinking during the incident that caused flight FZ1073 to divert to Saudi Arabia en route to Israel.

In a tweet on Friday, Gargash — who is diplomatic adviser to the UAE President — said the Indian pilot deserved every bit of appreciation for his bravery. "He embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero," he said.

Cautioning against the oversimplification of what happened and the promotion of conspiracy theories, he added, "Vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism."

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UAE authorities are investigating whether the incident “was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction”, the UAE Attorney-General said on Thursday. Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a special Public Prosecution investigation team to gather evidence, establish the facts, and determine the circumstances and motives involved.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, in a statement, had termed it a security incident, and said investigations include operational and security aspects. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said it was monitoring the situation.

'Recovering and stable'

In a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Captain Machchhar recounted how he sustained injuries during the altercation, yet managed to open the cockpit door — an act that reportedly allowed passengers and cabin crew to intervene and take control of the situation.

Machchhar said that although he was "fighting for [his] life", he was also aware that he "couldn't let everyone die". Modi, who hailed him as a hero, said all of India was praying for his recovery.

The injured pilot is currently stable and recovering in the UAE, where he was flown to for treatment, according to India's ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, who visited him and his family at the hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin had earlier hailed Machchhar "for his extraordinary bravery", praising him for fighting back despite being wounded and "preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster".