Gargash Insurance incorporates a wellness initiative in partnership with Fitze UAE

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 9:24 PM

Gargash Insurance, a leading insurance intermediary in the UAE, partners with Fitze UAE, a Fitness Rewards App this quarter. Through this partnership, Gargash Insurance will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more.

"We want everyone to have a 360 degree outlook towards health. It has become more imperative to have a healthy lifestyle in the post-Covid era. Public health initiatives and programmes run by the Dubai government play a key role in this area. Our partnership with Fitze aims to reward healthy lifestyles along with spreading awareness about having adequate health insurance coverage for each individual,” mentions Mustafa O. Vazayil, Managing Director, Gargash Insurance.

Health awareness as a concept has risen exponentially across the globe. People are actively investing time, effort and money into daily exercise and consciously trying to live healthier lifestyles. They are following stricter health regimes, giving rise to the growth of health clubs, tech accessories and mobile applications in social communities.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, started the Dubai Fitness Challenge keeping in mind the rising levels of obesity and pre-diabetes in the country, which has become a huge public health concern. As per the International Diabetes Federation, nearly 40% of the UAE population is pre-diabetic and a larger number stays undiagnosed. The DFC initiative aims to assist in managing these effects and boost a healthy lifestyle among the residents of Dubai.

The simplest switch in everyday lifestyles can bring about a change and possibly reverse these issues. Walking is a great way to improve and maintain your overall health. Just 30 minutes every day can improve cardiovascular fitness and endurance. This in turn will be beneficial in reducing the high premiums that are caused by these health issues.

Gargash Insurance aims to support the government's vision to promote fitness and improve its residents' overall health and well-being. By empowering people to be healthier and rewarding users for it, the Gargash x Fitze partnership is an active contributor to building a fitness culture in the country.

It's time to get moving, clock in those steps on the Fitze app, and also unlock a discount on your next purchase with Gargash Car Insurance.

The Fitze app rewards users with exciting discount vouchers, vacations, giveaways and much more in return for the steps they clock in on the platform. It enables users to embark on their fitness journey by providing them with a motivational tool to stay fit, lead a healthier lifestyle and get rewarded for every step they take.

Gargash Insurance is a leading insurance intermediary, delivering excellence in insurance broking and risk management services in the UAE since 1994. It is a part of the renowned Gargash Group of Companies which has been involved in the business of insurance since 1958. They are headquartered in Dubai with branches in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and have access to a wide international network to facilitate servicing clients anywhere in the world.