'From Hormuz to Barakah': UAE’s Gargash slams mindset of chaos, blackmail

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Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has slammed what he called the mindset of chaos and blackmail, day after investigations revealed that the drones, which targeted the Barakah nuclear plant in Abu Dhabi, all originated from Iraqi territory.

On May 17, the UAE said a drone strike caused a fire at an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Out of the three drones that were detected, two were intercepted, while the third struck the generator. Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the blaze did not result in any injuries and had no impact on radiation safety levels at the facility.

In comments on the outcome of the investigations, Gargash warned against a threat that is facing the whole region following the attack on Barakah by the Iranian militias in Iraq. He called the targeting of the peaceful nuclear plant "a dangerous indication" of the scale of this threat, which is "resulting on one hand from the absence of the nation-state, and on the other from clear violations of international law, including the 1977 Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions and United Nations Security Council Resolution 487 of 1981," he added.

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Dubbing the assault a deliberate criminal act and a direct violation of international law, Garash drew similarities between the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz and the Barakah attack, as both threaten the global economy and the international order. Iran has effectively shut down the vital waterway, through which about one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments normally pass, amid its war with Israel and the US.

From Hormuz to Barakah, the threat extends beyond the Arabian Gulf to the entire international system, reflecting a mindset of chaos and blackmail that shows no regard for the security of peoples, international law, or the stability of the global economy, in its pursuit of survival and the imposition of its aggressive agenda Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser To The Uae President

About Barakah

Located in the Abu Dhabi emirate's Al Dhafra region, Barakah is the Arab world's first commercial nuclear power station. Its four South Korean-designed APR1400 reactors are fully operational with a 5,600-megawatt capacity.

It supplies up to 25 per cent of the UAE's electricity needs, freeing up natural gas for export and reducing carbon emissions.

The $20-billion construction contract was awarded in 2009 to a consortium led by Korea Electric Power Corporation, marking South Korea's first nuclear technology export.

Construction began in 2012 and the first reactor was connected to the grid in 2020, while the fourth unit began commercial operations in 2024.

The programme is built on a 2009 bilateral US-UAE 123 Agreement, named after Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954 and regarded as the highest non-proliferation standard.

The UAE committed to this standard, legally renouncing domestic uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing in return for US nuclear know-how and materials.