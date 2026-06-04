Anime, laser battle, Emirati horror games: What Dubai's GameExpo 2026 will look like

From anime-inspired attractions and laser-tag battles to cutting-edge brain-controlled technology and a homegrown horror game attracting thousands of international players, GameExpo 2026 is bringing Dubai’s gaming ambitions into sharp focus.

Opening this weekend at the Dubai World Trade Centre as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), the event features more than 300 gaming devices, esports tournaments, immersive experiences, and a growing showcase of regional talent highlighting the emirate’s push to become a global hub for gaming and esports.

Visitors stepping into GameExpo 2026 this weekend can expect far more than traditional gaming booths.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The festival’s biggest edition to date introduces a range of new attractions, including 'New Tokyo' — a dedicated zone celebrating Japanese pop culture, anime, and digital art alongside immersive experiences, exclusive collectibles, esports competitions, and technology powered by brain-controlled interfaces.

“We have new partners and new zones this year,” said Muna Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Gaming Talent.

Among the headline additions is the Future Lab, where visitors can explore emerging technologies designed to respond to brain activity, offering a glimpse into the future of interactive entertainment.

The event also marks Lego’s debut at GameExpo, with visitors able to compete in challenges for the chance to win a year’s worth of Lego sets.

Automotive brands have also joined the festival, with racing simulators, driving challenges, and even a car giveaway planned for attendees.

For anime and pop-culture fans, New Tokyo promises a colorful mix of artwork, merchandise, and interactive experiences, with more than 80 artists showcasing their creations at a dedicated creators’ market supported by Dubai Culture.

Retailers are also bringing exclusive collectibles, gaming merchandise, and limited-edition products available only during the festival.

Gaming meets culture

Beyond the blockbuster brands and international publishers, GameExpo is increasingly becoming a launchpad for regional game developers.

One of the standout local projects this year is Darkness Road, a survival-horror game developed by Emirati studio Fort Srito.

Founder and CEO Ismail Al Ahli said the project was born from a desire to create games that reflect Gulf identity.

“Growing up, we played many games, but we rarely found titles that represented us as Emiratis, Gulf citizens, or Arabs,” he said. “We wanted to see our culture, traditions, and stories reflected in gaming.”

What began as a passion project evolved into years of development and learning.

The result is Darkness Road, a single-player, story-driven horror experience set in 1996 that follows a character named Hamdan as he escapes from a deranged doctor conducting horrifying human experiments.

Inspired by iconic franchises such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill, the game combines survival horror gameplay with Emirati and Gulf cultural influences.

The concept appears to be resonating beyond the region.

According to Al Ahli, the game’s demo version has surpassed 10,000 downloads on Steam within three months, attracting players from around the world.

“I expected most of our audience to be local players, but the international response surprised us,” he said. “People are interested in experiencing something different.”

For Al Ahli, the project is about more than entertainment.

“Our goal is to share our heritage with the world through gaming,” he said. “In many ways, the game is a cultural message.”

Brands join the action

Major brands are also using the festival to connect with the growing gaming community.

Amazon UAE has returned as a partner with an interactive laser tag experience themed around speed and convenience, inspired by its rapid delivery service.

“Gaming is a huge industry, and the gaming community continues to grow,” said Tamima Hamadeh, Head of Marketing at Amazon UAE. “Being part of these offline experiences allows us to connect directly with customers and be part of the community.”