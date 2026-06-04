Galleria Cafe in Abu Dhabi closed over food safety violations

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has issued a decision to close Galleria Cafe located on Abu Dhabi Island, Zayed Port over food safety violations. The establishment's practices pose a serious risk to public health, the authority said.

The administrative closure decision was issued due to repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating an immediate intervention to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

The authority said that the closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The cafe may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for running its operations, and removing the causes of the violation.

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In addition, Adafsa highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi.

All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The authority also encouraged the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. Adafsa's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.