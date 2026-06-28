Galadari Brothers publishes Annual Sustainability Report

Galadari Brothers has published its 2025 Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, highlighting another year of progress across its diverse portfolio of businesses and reinforcing the conglomerate’s commitment to responsible growth, community impact and environmental stewardship.

Building on the momentum of the Year of Excellence in 2024, Galadari Brothers designated 2025 as the Year of Growth, focusing on creating long-term value through its governance, people, communities and sustainability initiatives in alignment with the UAE’s national vision and sustainability ambitions.

Among the key milestones featured in the report is the group’s Dh10 million contribution to the Fathers’ Endowment Campaign, a UAE initiative that supports healthcare and medical treatment for those in need through a sustainable charitable endowment model.

The report also highlights Galadari Brothers’ achievement of becoming Great Place to Work® Certified, reflecting the company’s continued investment in fostering a workplace culture where employees feel supported and empowered.

On the environmental front, the conglomerate expanded its efforts to support biodiversity and ecosystem resilience through the sponsorship of 10,000 mangrove trees and participation in plantation initiatives. These efforts contribute to the protection of natural habitats and support the UAE’s long-term environmental objectives.

In addition, the report outlines Galadari’s ongoing work to strengthen community partnerships and deliver initiatives that generate meaningful social and environmental impact across its businesses and stakeholder networks.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said: “At Galadari Brothers, sustainability is not a standalone initiative but a principle that guides how we operate, invest and plan for the future. We recognise the responsibility we have to strengthen the communities we serve, advance environmental stewardship and contribute to the UAE’s long-term development ambitions. This report reflects our commitment to transparency and accountability, and continued alignment with internationally recognised GRI Standards.”

Through its businesses, partnerships and community initiatives, Galadari Brothers continues to create value beyond its operations and contribute to a more responsible and sustainable world. The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the Galadari Brothers website at: galadaribrothers.com.