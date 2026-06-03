Galadari Brothers promotes animal welfare by building shelters for abandoned pets

Galadari Brothers employees recently came together for a community initiative focused on supporting abandoned and stray animals through the construction of handmade outdoor shelters for community pets.

The activity was organised as part of the company’s broader community engagement and volunteerism efforts, reflecting a growing focus on animal welfare and responsible community care.

In recent months, concerns around abandoned pets and stray animals have gained increasing attention. Recognising the need for meaningful, hands-on action, employee volunteers participated in an initiative to create safe resting spaces for vulnerable stray and abandoned animals.

The session began with an awareness discussion on responsible pet ownership, animal welfare, and the role communities can play in supporting stray and abandoned animals. Participants also learned about ongoing efforts in the UAE to care for community cats through feeding, medical support, neutering, vaccination, and microchipping programmes.

Employees then worked in teams to assemble shelters designed for outdoor conditions, with a particular focus on durability and protection during warmer months. Volunteers also decorated the shelters with paint and artwork, adding a creative and personal touch to each structure.

Sharing his experience, Prasenjit Mitra from the Corporate Division of Galadari Brothers said the initiative changed the way he viewed animals living in public spaces. “I didn’t expect this activity to stay with me the way it did. Working on the shelters made me notice details I would normally overlook, like how vulnerable animals are in everyday spaces we pass by without thinking. It changed how I look at them now,” he said.

The initiative also highlighted how simple, accessible materials such as cardboard boxes and protective coverings can be repurposed into practical shelters that help improve conditions for stray animals.

Another volunteer, Kim Dsouza from the Heavy Equipment Division of Galadari Brothers described the experience as both meaningful and rewarding. “Being part of this initiative encouraged us to think beyond ourselves. As an animal lover, it felt especially meaningful to contribute to something that directly supports animals in need,” she said.

Following the workshop, volunteer teams visited a labour accommodation facility in Al Quoz to distribute and place the shelters in areas where community cats are regularly cared for by residents.

Volunteers described the experience of seeing kittens and adult cats settle into the shelters as a powerful reminder of the impact small acts of compassion can create within communities.

The initiative reflects Galadari Brothers’ growing role in driving employee-led community engagement and creating meaningful social impact initiatives across the UAE. Through activities focused on compassion and collective action, the conglomerate continues to encourage a culture where businesses actively contribute toward building stronger and more caring communities.