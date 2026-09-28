Galadari Brothers partners with Dubai Health for blood donation drive

The initiative forms part of Galadari Brothers’ wider commitment to creating a positive impact beyond its business operations

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 1:56 PM
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Galadari Brothers recently organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with Dubai Health, bringing employees together to contribute to an important community cause.

Held at the Galadari Brothers Head Office, the initiative gave employees an opportunity to donate blood and support patients in need. Dubai Health supported the drive with a dedicated mobile blood donation bus, making participation easy and convenient for employees. Throughout the day, employees stepped forward to donate, helping make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

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Blood donation plays a vital role in supporting the healthcare system, helping ensure that blood is available for patients across a range of medical situations. Regular voluntary donations are essential to maintaining an adequate and reliable blood supply.

The initiative forms part of Galadari Brothers’ wider commitment to creating a positive impact beyond its business operations. Through its CSR and Sustainability programme, the conglomerate continues to provide opportunities for employees to participate directly in causes that support communities across the UAE.


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