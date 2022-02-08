Galadari Brothers’ new online show takes you to the best of UAE

Hosted by Khaleej Times’ Senior Editor and Producer Michal Michelle Divon, ‘Dubai This Week’ will feature industry leaders, celebrities and trailblazers that make the Emirates tick

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 12:03 AM

Galadari Brothers’ media arm has launched a weekly lifestyle show that will take residents and international viewers on a journey across the Emirates. It will reveal the best of the UAE through engaging discussions with the most influential international celebrities and the movers and shakers of the country.

‘Dubai This Week’ will be hosted by Michal Divon, Senior Editor and Producer at Khaleej Times, which is owned by Galadari Brothers.

Divon’s career as a reporter, emcee and TV host in the US and the UAE includes interviewing iconic international figures, such as media personalities Dr Oz and Caitlyn Jenner; UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri; UAE Ambassador Omar Saif Ghobash; and American former professional boxer Evander Holyfield. She has also emceed prestigious political events hosting US politicians Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley.

The five-minute episodes will be released every Tuesday at 7.45pm GST on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, with additional behind-the-scenes access and exclusive content on the show’s social media platforms regularly.

Every week, Divon will dive into nuanced discussions with leading personalities, political figures and celebrities, entrepreneurs, innovators and trailblazing residents, and explore hidden gems, gastronomical delights, stunning locations and distinct activities around town.

In the first episode, which goes lives today, Divon interviews American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton about her love for Dubai, the launch of her latest fragrance during her honeymoon in the emirate, investment in the crypto space and upcoming NFT (non-fungible tokens) drop.

“In this ever-changing media landscape, we are constantly looking at novel ways to engage discerning audiences and reimagining how we tell stories and bring information and entertaining content to the public. We strongly believe in the digital-first approach to transform the experience of media consumers. Producing a show like ‘Dubai This Week’ gives us an opportunity to stretch our creative limits and offer viewers from all over the world a unique insight into the Emirates and its people,” says Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers.

Divon, whose career as a journalist spans more than 10 years, says the show is an opportunity to highlight the best that the country has to offer to the world.

“I want viewers to see the UAE like I do, soak in the life and beauty of the Emirates, and get a glimpse of the hospitality of the locals and residents as I experience it on a daily basis,” says the show’s host.

“Dubai has so much to offer, from global events and international notables who visit the city regularly to its inspiring people, picturesque locations and gastronomic delights.”