Galadari Brothers launches 18-month Bader programme to build next generation of Emirati leaders

As UAE organisations intensify efforts to build sustainable leadership pipelines and reduce reliance on external hiring, large family-owned groups are increasingly investing in long-term talent development programmes tailored for Emiratis preparing to step into management roles.

Galadari Brothers has launched the Bader Programme, an 18-month leadership journey designed to prepare high-potential Emiratis for future managerial and senior roles across the group. The initiative sits at the centre of the company’s Emiratisation strategy and focuses on building leadership capability, strategic thinking and cross-functional collaboration.

The programme takes its name from the Arabic word Bader, meaning “to take the initiative” or “to be the first to act”, a concept that underpins its structure and objectives. Participants are guided through a blend of in-person workshops, online learning, mentoring and on-the-job projects, with a strong emphasis on practical application rather than classroom theory alone.

According to Galadari Brothers’ leadership, the programme reflects a broader shift in how organisations approach talent development, moving beyond short-term training to structured, multi-year pathways that prepare Emiratis for their first managerial responsibilities and beyond.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO, said investing in people remains central to the conglomerate’s long-term vision. “At Galadari Brothers, our greatest investment has always been in our people, and developing Emirati talent is both a responsibility and a privilege. The Bader Programme embodies this vision, empowering the next generation of Emirati leaders to innovate, take initiative, and shape the future with confidence. By unlocking their potential, we are not only preparing leaders for tomorrow but also contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of the UAE,” he said.

The Bader Programme is structured to address what many organisations identify as a critical gap: the transition from individual contributor to first-time people manager. Over the course of 18 months, participants work through a defined leadership competency framework covering collaboration, innovation, influencing, commercial orientation and results-driven performance.

Dominic Keogh-Peters, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, said the programme was designed to move beyond theoretical training and focus on measurable impact. “Excellence is not achieved by chance; it is the result of investing in people and building the right capabilities. At Galadari, we are committed to creating opportunities for Emirati talent to grow, learn, and lead. The Bader programme is a key part of this commitment, designed to equip Emirati talent with the managerial skills, strategic mindset, and confidence to drive results. Through mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and real-world application, we are ensuring our people are empowered to make a lasting impact,” he said.

Participants are drawn from across departments and career stages, including senior specialists and junior Emiratis identified as high-potential employees. Each participant is paired with an experienced mentor from within the organisation to support learning, provide feedback and translate training into real-world decision-making.

Ahlam Al Marzooqi, Group Emiratisation Manager, said collaboration and shared purpose are central to the programme’s design. “The Bader Programme brings together talented Emiratis from across the group to collaborate, learn, and grow. Over the course of 18 months, participants are supported to build their capabilities, take on new challenges, and develop into future leaders. This initiative reflects our Emiratisation goals and our belief in creating lasting impact for our people, our organisation, and our nation,” she said.

The curriculum includes leadership development, emotional intelligence, data-driven decision-making, innovation, stakeholder management and commercial acumen. Participants are also required to complete a graduation capstone project, applying their learning to solve real business challenges facing the group.

For Galadari Brothers, the programme is expected to strengthen its internal leadership pipeline, retain high-performing Emirati talent and deepen organisational capability over the long term. For participants, it offers a clearly defined pathway into leadership, supported by mentoring, structured feedback and exposure to strategic decision-making.