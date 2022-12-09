Galadari Brothers' F&B division nurtures pupils' entrepreneurial skills

Seven students of Kings' School, Al Barsha, take part in a unique exercise seeking to bridge a critical gap between education and industry

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman, Galadari Brothers Group, with Ahmed Osman, CEO of the diversified conglomerate’s Food and Beverage division, the pupils of Kings’ School, Al Barsha, Dubai, who took part in the immersive branding exercise, and some of the employees of the F and B division in Dubai on Thursday. — photo by shihab

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:18 AM

Michelle Sewell, who arrived in the UAE as an educator around five years ago, saw a critical gap in the market between industry and education, as compared to her native England.

Sewell, whose mother is Irish and father Panamanian, quickly moved in to fill the void.

She introduced the best industry practices to teach her pupils, who are keen on vocational training, at Kings’ School, Al Barsha.

“The UAE, which values education, is a perfect launch pad to try out this exercise. I’m indebted to Galadari Brothers’ Food & Beverage (F&B) division to allow seven of our pupils in the age-bracket of 16-17 to get a hands-on experience of a brand-awareness exercise. This bridge-building project will come in handy for these pupils, who are primed to be change makers of tomorrow,” said a bubbly Sewell, whose infectious nervous energy has rubbed off on her wide-eyed and curious pupils.

Rashed Abdulla bin Beyat Al Falasi, the lone Emirati in the group of participants, was all praise for the “immersive experience”.

He said: “I enjoyed the rigorous exercise because it gave me a rare insight into brand awareness. Branding holds the key in a consumer and social media-driven world.”

Al Falasi is clear about his career choices, and he felt the exercise would stand him in good stead in his future endeavours. “I’d like to study finance because I like investing and this project showed me the way forward,” he added.

His peer, Mohammed-Ilyas Hafesji, who is of Iranian descent and who moved to Dubai from the United Kingdom (UK) as a three-year old, echoed Al Falasi. “It’s been an eye-opener for me. The project gave me a 360-degree view of doing assignments to a sneak peek of global business trends.”

Walid Dajani, a Jordanian of Palestinian descent who nurtures the ambition of becoming an entrepreneur, said: “The exercise has enriched my perspective about the contemporary business scenario. I’m further emboldened in my view on how to take an opportunity and seize the moment, which is the pivot of all sound business decisions.”

Briton Harry Armistead, who has lived in three continents and is a Dubai resident for the past three years, weighed in on Dajani’s viewpoint amid harbouring similar career ambitions.

“I’m fortunate to get a ringside view of a real work environment, which is a privilege few are entitled to at a tender age,” he said.

Sara Alono, one of the three girls in the seven-member group of participants, too, wants to become an entrepreneur.

She singled out Galadari Brothers’ F&B division’s recent acquisition KyoChon, Korea’s most loved fried chicken.

Alonso, who traces her origin to Spain and Mexico, said: “I enjoyed learning about KyoChon and will frequent the outlets more than ever before.”

Georgia White, a Londoner, who has been living in Dubai for the past 12 years, had a refreshing take on the exercise. “It gave me an opportunity to present data and information in a real-time work environment. I also enjoyed trying new offerings from (Galadari Brothers’ F&B divisions’) Baskin Robbins and KyoChon,” said a demure White.

Cameron Froud from Johannesburg, South Africa, and of British descent, has been living in Dubai for the past five years. She has chalked out her career path and the “exercise will come in handy”.

Froud, who wants to become a business manager, has confronted a moment of truth through this innovative exercise. “Team building is key to a successful business venture. This hands-on work experience will help me become a better manager, which calls for excellent interpersonal skills,” she said.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman, Galadari Brothers Group, weighed in on the importance of the exercise.

“We have always put youth at the heart of our mission, empowering them as change agents and making a positive impact on the world. I enjoyed seeing seven pupils from Kings’ School contribute to our ongoing evolution and reflect on their experiences with our beloved brands Baskin Robbins and KyoChon,” he said.

Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), F&B division, Galadari Brothers Group, hailed the initiative that was championed by Dominic Keogh-Peters, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Galadari Brothers Group.

“Our youth hold the key to shaping the future of the UAE. It’s our responsibility to support and empower them to reach their full potential, unleash their talent and drive positive change for a brighter tomorrow. We collaborated with seven pupils at Kings’ School, Al Barsha, to come up with disruptive and innovative ideas for our key brands, Baskin Robbins and KyoChon. We’re impressed by their new-age ideas, unique perspectives, and strong recommendations to drive growth across both these brands. Collaboration with young minds is essential to drive innovation and success in the classroom and beyond. We’d like to continue working together to unlock limitless potential and create a brighter future for all,” he said.

The diversified conglomerate’s F&B division predates the foundation of the country on December 2, 1971.

Established in 1962, Galadari Ice Cream Company operates more than 1,000 Baskin Robbins outlets in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and Dunkin Donuts in Qatar and Oman.

Baskin Robbins is the first international brand to open in the region, the largest Baskin Robbins franchisee worldwide and the largest quick service restaurant (QSR) brand in the Mena region. KyoChon, Korea’s most loved fried chicken, and Shabestan, the first Persian concept in the UAE, are also from the group’s jewel in the crown, F&B stable.

The first KyoChon restaurant was opened in Deira City Centre last December.

KyoChon operates out of five locations — Deira City Centre, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman Mall, Motor City and Diyafa Street.

