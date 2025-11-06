Galadari Brothers earns second place in Dubai Sustainability Challenge 2025

Galadari Brothers achieved second place in the Dubai Sustainability Challenge 2025, a citywide initiative organised by Companies for Good, designed to inspire corporate teams to take measurable action towards a greener and more sustainable Dubai.

The three-week challenge brought together leading organisations across the UAE and recorded over 500 sustainable actions, spanning waste reduction, energy conservation, community volunteering and recycling initiatives. The programme culminated in a grand finale desert clean-up, where the top three companies from the three-week challenge came together to collect waste from the desert environment.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said: “This recognition reflects Galadari Brothers’ shared purpose to drive meaningful change. Our teams demonstrated how sustainability can thrive when it becomes a collective habit, woven into the way we work and contribute to the community.”

Employees across Galadari’s business divisions participated enthusiastically throughout the three weeks, contributing ideas and daily actions that aligned with the leading conglomerate’s broader ESG goals.

“What made the challenge special was how it turned sustainability into something personal,” said Talat Jahan Sheikh, from Group Finance.

“Small habits like switching off unused lights or reusing materials created a real sense of ownership.”

The finale brought that energy outdoors, with teams participating in a spirited desert cleanup competition.

“It was an inspiring day,” said Muhammad Kamran from Galadari Ventures Division.

“Seeing teams from different companies working together in the open desert reminded us how powerful collective action can be.”

The achievement underscores Galadari Brothers’ commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations and culture, in alignment with Dubai’s vision for a green and circular economy and the UAE’s sustainable future.