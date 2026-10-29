Galadari Brothers champions women's health through Pink October initiative

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Galadari Brothers organised a special Pink October event focused on women's health, awareness and preventive healthcare. Bringing together medical professionals, wellness practitioners and female employees, the initiative reflected the conglomerate's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing.

Observed globally throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely medical intervention. Recognising that women's health extends beyond physical wellbeing, Galadari Brothers designed a programme combining medical awareness, emotional support and practical healthcare services.

The event began with a yoga and mindfulness session led by Twinkle Shah, a certified yoga practitioner and sound healing expert. Incorporating storytelling into guided yoga practices, Shah encouraged participants to embrace mindfulness and self-care, setting a positive and reflective tone for the day.

This was followed by two expert-led panel discussions featuring medical specialists and breast cancer survivors, providing a platform for meaningful conversations and shared experiences.

The first panel, titled "Awareness, Early Detection and the Emotional Journey," featured Dr. Zohreh Kazemi, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at iCare Clinics; Dr. Sharon Mendoza-Dreisbach, Head of Training Centre, breast cancer survivor and women's advocate; and Dr. Raga Sandhya, Specialist Psychiatrist at Zulekha Hospital.

The discussion highlighted the importance of recognising warning signs, understanding screening options such as mammograms and seeking timely medical advice. It also explored the emotional challenges of a cancer diagnosis, emphasising the importance of psychological support, resilience and shared experiences.

The second panel featured Lisa Garrett, Deputy Centre Manager at AllSports Arena, breast cancer survivor; Dr. Nida Shaheen, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Prime Medical Center; and Twinkle Shah. The conversation focused on navigating treatment and recovery, highlighting emotional resilience, self-care and the vital role of family, friends and support networks in the healing journey.

To turn awareness into action, Galadari Brothers partnered with healthcare providers to offer on-site medical consultations and clinical breast examinations, encouraging employees to take proactive steps towards their health and wellbeing.

By combining expert guidance, personal experiences and accessible healthcare services, the event created a supportive environment where women could engage openly with healthcare professionals, seek advice and gain practical insights into managing their health.

The initiative reinforced the importance of prioritising women's health beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through continued awareness, preventive healthcare and collective support, Galadari Brothers remains committed to fostering a workplace where employees feel informed, supported and empowered to take charge of their health and wellbeing.