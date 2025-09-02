Galadari Brothers releases Annual Sustainability Report

Galadari Brothers has published its third Annual Sustainability Report for 2024, underscoring the leading conglomerate’s commitment to embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence across its diverse businesses.

The year was declared by the group as the Year of Excellence, dedicated to elevating every aspect of its operations. From advancing energy-efficient processes and resource management to deepening community engagement and employee empowerment, Galadari Brothers marked 2024 as a milestone year that combined operational achievements with the unveiling of its new brand identity.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers Group, said: “2024 was a year where we reinforced excellence as our standard. This report reflects how we have redefined our business with responsibility at its core, strengthening governance, investing in innovation and embedding sustainability into every aspect of our operations. We are proud that our efforts continue to be recognised with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) stamp, a symbol of accountability and alignment with global standards.”

The report highlights progress across environmental stewardship, employee growth, community upliftment, and governance excellence. Building on this strong foundation of excellence in 2024, the group has declared 2025 the Year of Growth. This year, Galadari Brothers is expanding its CSR programmes, deepening community partnerships and rolling out large-scale climate-focused initiatives such as mangrove planting and feasibility studies on carbon reduction, waste management and energy efficiency.

Galadari Brothers continues to align with the nation’s sustainability vision, building a future where innovation and responsibility go hand in hand to create lasting, positive impact across communities, industries and the environment. The full 2024 Sustainability Report is available on the Galadari Brothers website at: galadaribrothers.com.