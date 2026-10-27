FZ1073 incident: UAE President honours flydubai crew for keeping travellers safe

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the flydubai crew involved in the September 30 FZ1073 incident a medal for their courage and efforts to keep passengers safe.

The crew received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, in recognition of their role during the incident. The award is generally given to foreign ambassadors, diplomats, senior officials and international figures for their contributions to public service and strengthening ties with the UAE.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, presented the medals at a ceremony. He praised the crew for the responsibility they showed in protecting passengers during the incident.

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Check out the video below, as shared by Wam:

Sheikh Hamdan had also shown his support for the crew earlier, visiting Captain Smit Machchhar on October 3, just days after the pilot was injured in the cockpit altercation aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, also praised the crew, describing the honour as a recognition of their courage and determination to protect passengers’ lives.

"An honorable feat of bravery that affirms that preserving human life is the noblest of duties and the most exalted form of giving," he said.

Check more images of the ceremony below, as shared by Dubai Media Office:

UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in Septemberâs in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. The honours were presented by Hamdan bin Mohammed, who commended theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/eNrirsChhw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 27, 2026

What happened on flydubai flight FZ1073?

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30.

UAE prosecutors on October 9 said the 29-year-old co-pilot of the flydubai flight FZ1073 planned to hijack the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in an attack intended to cause mass casualties

According to the UAE Public Prosecution, he attempted to carry out the terrorist attack during his third trip to Tel Aviv. Investigators said the suspect had used two previous trips to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the flight route and airport as part of his preparations.

The UAE on October 3 said investigations revealed that the co-pilot launched the attack while the aircraft was in flight, assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft. A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, such as breaking through doors or panels.