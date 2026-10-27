FZ1073 incident: UAE President honours flydubai crew for keeping travellers safe

The crew received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, in recognition of their role during the incident; the award is generally given to foreign ambassadors and diplomats

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 10:10 PM UPDATED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 11:51 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the flydubai crew involved in the September 30 FZ1073 incident a medal for their courage and efforts to keep passengers safe.

The crew received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, in recognition of their role during the incident. The award is generally given to foreign ambassadors, diplomats, senior officials and international figures for their contributions to public service and strengthening ties with the UAE.

Recommended For You

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 missiles, 4 drones launched by Houthis

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 missiles, 4 drones launched by Houthis

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

 

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, presented the medals at a ceremony. He praised the crew for the responsibility they showed in protecting passengers during the incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out the video below, as shared by Wam:

Sheikh Hamdan had also shown his support for the crew earlier, visiting Captain Smit Machchhar on October 3, just days after the pilot was injured in the cockpit altercation aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, also praised the crew, describing the honour as a recognition of their courage and determination to protect passengers’ lives.

"An honorable feat of bravery that affirms that preserving human life is the noblest of duties and the most exalted form of giving," he said.

Check more images of the ceremony below, as shared by Dubai Media Office:

What happened on flydubai flight FZ1073?

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30.

UAE prosecutors on October 9 said the 29-year-old co-pilot of the flydubai flight FZ1073 planned to hijack the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in an attack intended to cause mass casualties

According to the UAE Public Prosecution, he attempted to carry out the terrorist attack during his third trip to Tel Aviv. Investigators said the suspect had used two previous trips to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the flight route and airport as part of his preparations.

The UAE on October 3 said investigations revealed that the co-pilot launched the attack while the aircraft was in flight, assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft. A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, such as breaking through doors or panels.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 missiles, 4 drones launched by Houthis

2

UAE driving tests: Why scoring 75% may still not be enough to pass

3

Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

4

UAE oil spill: Experts warn of long-term risks to mangroves, seagrass and marine life

5

7 killed in Jordanian air strikes targeting 'militant hideouts' in Syria: Official