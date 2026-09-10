UAE experts discuss hidden cost of an unhealthy workforce

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Does health even matter in the workforce? That is the provocative question that kicked off a session that discussed the business impact of a healthier workforce, particularly in the area of obesity.

Dr. Sara Al Dallal, President of the Emirates Health Economics Society, argued that health and work are deeply interconnected, yet we often think in silos. "Whenever we hear the word health, we think about hospitals and doctors," she said. "And when we think about work, we think about offices and computers. But they are deeply interconnected."

She was speaking at the second edition of the Future of Workforce Summit 2026, which kicked off in Dubai on Thursday. She was joined by Thomas Flynn, partner at AI-native sovereign intelligence company Whiteshield.

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Presenteeism

Sara introduced the concept of presenteeism — when employees show up to work but are not truly present.

"We all know colleagues who are not feeling well but push themselves to come to work," she said. "They are not there mentally because they are thinking about their health. That impacts productivity."

She highlighted obesity as a critical workforce issue. "About one in three adults in the UAE — roughly 2.5 million people — are living with obesity," she revealed. She also stressed that obesity is not just about weight. "Obesity is a syndrome — a group of conditions grouped together," she explained. "It leads to chronic diseases, backache, mental health issues, and more."

Economic impact

A report by Whiteshield released in June 2025, extensively studied the hidden impact of weight loss on a country level, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Thomas shared some of the findings. "We looked at the associated economic impacts of obesity," he said. "It's not just healthcare spending, it affects GDP, education, and workforce participation."

He offered a striking projection: "If obesity rates dropped from one-third to 18 percent, you would see significant GDP impacts, better healthcare spending, and better educational outcomes."

The Whiteshield research had presented the idea that reducing weight at a national level could transform the UAE across five sectors:

Health: Up to $1.5 billion in healthcare costs could be reduced by 2031- equivalent to nearly one full year of the public expenditure on healthcare

Economy: People overcoming obesity are typically more productive and have fewer health-related absences, partly due to mental health improvement

Society: A society which has lesser obesity-related problems, could see up to 75,000 additional births cumulatively by 2031

Education: Students no longer affected by obesity have improved physical and mental well-being and are shown to better perform academically

Security: Improving physical fitness among young Emiratis can expand the pool of people eligible for military service, adding up to 5,700 additional Emirati youth by 2031

Collective effort

Both speakers agreed that building a healthier workforce requires a collective effort from government, insurance companies, employers, and society.

Sara emphasised the need for prevention and customised workplace wellness. "We don't want to label people," she said. "We say 'people living with obesity.' Organisations must bring education, prevention, and wellness into the conversation."

Thomas added that the UAE's ambitious economic goals depend on it. "A healthier workforce is a more productive workforce," he said. "And that benefits all of us."