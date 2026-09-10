Can AI replace leadership? Tasc chief says firms still search for good leaders

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For companies across the UAE and the wider region, the race to adopt artificial intelligence is unfolding alongside a less predictable challenge: figuring out what the workforce of tomorrow will actually look like.

During the Future of the Workforce Summit, held in Dubai at Address Sky View, Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Executive Chairman of Tasc Group, said organisations were navigating an unprecedented level of uncertainty, with even senior leaders trying to make sense of rapid technological and economic shifts.

“I think organisations are in a big state of things, and if any CEO or president tells you that he knows what’s coming, or even what he wants to do or she wants to do, you know they are lying,” he said.

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“What we are seeing is organisations trying to make sense of so many issues,” Shahdadpuri added, pointing to the pressure on businesses to improve productivity while navigating the wider implications of AI.

UAE businesses face an AI-driven skills divide

As companies increasingly explore AI agents and automation to improve productivity, Shahdadpuri said access to AI skills and the ability to use the technology effectively could create a growing divide between workers and organisations.

“Businesses, Wall Street — they are money-making capitalist companies everywhere. If productivity is the new thing in town, ask a lot of businessmen. They probably want to have AI agents for everything,” he said.

But he also highlighted the role of governments in managing the broader social impact of rapid technological change, particularly as policymakers consider how AI will affect jobs and workers.

“So, I think what’s going to make a big difference is, of course, probably haves and have-nots. Do you understand AI? Are you using it, or are you not?” he said.

“I think what’s going to make a lot of difference is regulation by the government because they don’t want social unrest, and that’s going to drive a lot of policy.”

For UAE employers, the shift means that simply introducing new technology will not be enough. Organisations will also need to ensure employees have the skills to work alongside it.

Leadership remains critical as workforce changes

Shahdadpuri said companies would need to internalise these changes and focus on training employees in emerging technologies, while continuing to develop strong leadership capabilities.

“The leaders have to internalise this. They have to internalise that they have to train the organisation in terms of skills into these new enabling technologies that are out there,” he said.

“The second thing is, organisations are still looking for good leaders. Leadership cannot be substituted, so those skills have to come at the same time.”

He said he was also embracing reverse mentoring to learn from younger employees and entrepreneurs, reflecting the pace at which younger generations are building businesses and adapting to new technologies.

“I am also making an active effort to learn through reverse mentoring. It’s the 22-23-year-old kids generating $5 billion, $10 billion valuations in 18 months.”

Ultimately, Shahdadpuri said, experienced leaders could not rely solely on what had worked in the past. They would have to combine their experience with a willingness to understand and lead a very different workforce.

“I think leaders who have crossed their 40s or 35 or 40s, they really need to bring their experience to bear,” he said. “But really need to actively lead a very different kind of workforce.”