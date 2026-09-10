Future of Workforce Summit returns for second edition in Dubai

How will the workplace of tomorrow look like? How will companies adapt to the rapid changes AI is bringing to the table in the Middle East? And what can new talent do?The Future Workforce Summit has kicked off in Dubai, bringing together HR leaders and experts in the region to exchange their views to answer these questions and more.Held this year under the slogan "Building Smarter Workforces Together", the event will include panel discussions, fireside chats and key speeches by regional HR leaders and visionaries who are transforming the region\u2019s talent landscape. Stay tuned to Khaleej Times liveblog on the summit as it returns for its second edition.