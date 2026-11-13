Funeral for twins and 3-year-old boy killed in Fujairah crash to be held on Friday

The funeral of the twins and a toddler killed in a crash in Fujairah will be held in the emirate on Friday. A social worker from the Fujairah Indian Center who has been assisting with the paperwork confirmed that the burial will be held after the congregational prayer on Friday.

“The funeral prayer will be held after the Juma prayer at the Fujairah old Etisalat mosque,” he said.

It was on Wednesday night that the car carrying the family was involved in a crash. The 21-year-old twins Mohammed Asmil and Misna Jubin were killed in the crash, along with their three-year-old nephew.

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Their elder sister, Farzana, the mother of the little boy who died, was among four other members of the family who were hospitalised with injuries.

The accident occurred at 10:45 pm on Wednesday as the family were returning from Sharjah after dropping a family member. The Toyota Fortuner they were travelling in crashed into a truck.

Siddique’s wife Arifa was also in the car at the time of the accident and suffered injuries to her head. Two other children who were in the car escaped with minor injuries. According to the police report from Fujairah Police, a copy of which was seen by Khaleej Times, the cause of the accident was failure to leave sufficient safe distance.

According to a family friend, Mohammed and Misna are the children of Siddique, who has been running a cafeteria and restaurant in Fujairah since the 1980s. They were the youngest of four siblings. Mohammed regularly assisted his father at the cafeteria and was a well-known face in the community.

“The cafeteria is very popular here, and many Fujairah residents eat there quite often,” he said. “Mohammed was there very often and was always smiling and greeting people. I still can’t believe that I will not see his smiling face again.”

The family friend added that the family had recently returned from their hometown in Kerala. “They just returned on Monday last week after Siddique completed a medical treatment,” he said.

On Wednesday night, a separate accident involving 18 vehicles and five trucks killed 14 people and injured 30.