Funeral prayers held for Fujairah crash victims after Friday prayer

Janaza UAE, a volunteer-run social media and public announcement service, on Friday shared details of multiple Islamic funeral prayers taking place across the UAE.

The social media page called the accident a "heartbreaking tragedy", while reminding residents of the fleeting nature of life.

Two accidents took place near the Fujairah border early on Thursday, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 30 others. An initial investigation conducted by authorities in the UAE revealed that the first crash was after a vehicle collided with a parked truck. The second crash took place after a truck loaded with two containers collided with several vehicles and overturned in an area where the right lane was closed for maintenance work.

Among the funeral prayers listed for Friday were for: a mother and her two daughters, two young friends, a couple and two siblings and a child.

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The funeral prayer for a mother and her two daughters took place in Khor Fakkan, after Friday prayers at Omar ibn al-Khattab Mosque, with burial at Al Gharb Cemetery. Their names are Maryam Abdulrahman Al Hammadi (mother), Ahlam Saif Al Nuqbi and Amina Saif Al Nuqbi (daughters).

In Sharjah, the funeral prayer for two friends was held at Al Huda Mosque with the burial to take place at Al Soor Cemetery. The young men, whose prayers were held, are Khalfan Saeed Mohammed Al Mazrouei and Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Kindy.

Another prayer was held in Fujairah for a woman, her brother and her son. The funeral prayer, held after the Friday prayer, was at Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad Al Sharqi Mosque, for: Maisna Jubain Tobilikat (woman), Muhammad Ismail Tobilikat (woman's brother) and Muhammad Fayez Nalakat (woman's son).

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for a couple was held in Fujairah after Friday prayers for Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Al-Hafiti and his wife, Suhair Saeed Ahmed Al-Yamahi at the Martyr Saeed Al-Kaabi Mosque - Al-Qariyah, with their burial at Al-Qariyah Cemetery.

Authorities have earlier said that 15 of the 30 injured have been discharged from hospital after receiving necessary medical care. The remaining injured continue to receive treatment in hospitals, as per their health conditions. The nationalities of those injured include: Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian, and Egyptian.

As for fatalities, Fujairah Police said that the deceased included Emirati citizens. As part of the procedures to identify the victims, the Public Prosecution ordered forensic examinations to determine the causes of death, as well as DNA testing and comparisons with samples provided by the victims' families.

The authority extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.