Funeral held for UAE soldier who died during training mission

The UAE soldier who was martyred during a training mission was laid to rest on Sunday, June 29, with funeral prayers held in his honour.

Major General Hamid Muhammad Al-Rumaithi, Commander of the UAE Navy, attended the funeral ceremony of First Soldier Issa Ghuloom Al-Blooshi, who lost his life while on a training mission on Saturday, June 27.

The Navy Commander expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying to God Almighty to grant the soldier His vast mercy and admit him to paradise.

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The Ministry of Defence had earlier confirmed that the incident occurred during a training exercise in the country, but did not provide further details.

It extended its condolences to the family of the fallen serviceman, praying for mercy and strength for his loved ones.