Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed
More than 44 areas across Dubai have been identified for shared housing, with some areas allowing it only in designated parts
- PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 3:23 PM UPDATED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 3:52 PM
The full list of areas where sharing accommodation will be allowed by Dubai Municipality (DM) has been revealed. According to a circular issued by the civic body, more than 44 areas across Dubai have been identified for shared housing, with some areas allowing it only in designated parts and others permitting it throughout the area.
Shared housing will be allowed in parts of the following areas:
Abu Hail
Al Baraha
Al Hamriya
Mankhool
Al Jaffiliya
Al Hudaibiya
Al Satwa
Port Saeed
Hor Al Anz East
Al Mamzar
Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
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Shared housing will be allowed in all parts of the following areas:
Al Ras
Al Dhagata (Deira)
Al Bateen
Sabkha
Eyal nasser
Al Murar
Naif
Al Rigga
Al Muteena
Al Muraqqabat
Riqqa Al Bateen- Near Dubai Creek
Hor Al Anz
Al Waheeda in Deira
Al Rashidiya
Al Nahda 1
Qusais
Al Twar 5
Al Nahda 2
Muhaisnah 4
Souq Kabeer
Umm Huraiar 1 and 2
Al Rafa
Karama
Oud Metha
Jumeira 1
Al Badaa
Barsha 1
Al Warqa 1
New regulations
The new framework divides shared accommodation into two categories: individual and family housing. A residential unit can be allocated to only one category and the two cannot be combined. The rules also require a minimum bedroom area of five square metres per person, along with appropriate kitchen, bathroom, dining, recreation and laundry facilities.
Tourist and commercial areas, like Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, can only be used for family housing.
Properties must have a permit to operate as shared accommodation. Existing properties have until September 8, 2027, to regularise their status, while violations can attract fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.