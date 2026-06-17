Fujairah road named longest musical street by Guinness World Records

Fujairah's Musical Street has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's longest musical street, marking a major cultural milestone for the emirate and reinforcing its growing role in promoting innovative public art and community-focused creative initiatives.

The 'Musical Street' project extends over a distance of 750 meters along Sheikh Khalifa Street, located at the entrance to Fujairah city before Fujairah Court. The initiative was launched by the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy as part of its broader efforts to promote arts in public spaces and integrate music into everyday life, transforming ordinary urban environments into interactive cultural experiences.

The record announcement was made during a meeting at the Emiri Court, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received the Guinness World Records certificate from Ali Obaid Al Hafiti, Director-General of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, in the presence of members of the academy's team.

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During the meeting, the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of arts and music in enhancing community well-being and improving quality of life. He highlighted the positive impact of integrating artistic expression into daily life and transforming public spaces into innovative cultural experiences.

He also underscored the Fujairah Government's commitment to supporting creative initiatives that enhance quality of life and individual well-being, in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to further strengthen the cultural and artistic landscape of the emirate.

The Crown Prince received the Guinness World Records certificate awarded to the Musical Street and commended the efforts of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy team in advancing the emirate’s cultural development and enriching its artistic scene.

The academy team expressed their gratitude to the Crown Prince for his continued support and close follow-up of the academy’s initiatives, which they said have helped create inspiring artistic experiences for the community.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The project reflects the academy’s vision of embedding creativity within the fabric of daily living and strengthening Fujairah’s position as a hub for cultural innovation and artistic expression.