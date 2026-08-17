Fujairah police warn teens against reckless driving, stunts, night gatherings

As summer holidays approach their final weeks across the UAE, police in Fujairah are stepping up field presence and taking decisive action to curb risky behaviour among teenagers, urging parents to exercise firmer oversight over their children.

The Masafi Comprehensive Police Station, in coordination with the Department of Media and Public Relations at Fujairah Police General Headquarters, launched an intensified awareness campaign designed to target reckless driving, unorganised group gatherings, and dangerous stunts on public roads.

Police officials confirmed that the campaign forms an essential part of ongoing police efforts aimed at tackling illegal and disruptive practices that typically surge during the summer vacation period. The initiative follows a noticeable rise in community complaints from local residents, who expressed growing concern over groups of teenagers congregating late into the night on public streets and residential roadways, often engaging in stunt driving and loud behaviour.

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Police authorities emphasised that while the long holiday break offers students much-needed downtime, unsupervised leisure during these hours frequently turns hazardous.

"The late-night gatherings reported in residential zones and rural bypasses create severe public safety concerns, ranging from extreme noise pollution and property disturbance to life-threatening street racing," a senior Fujairah Police official stated. "Our targeted campaign is a direct response to resident feedback, designed to restore quiet and safety to our neighborhoods before these unsafe practices result in avoidable tragedy."

Under the operational directive, police patrols have increased surveillance and high-visibility presence around known hangout spots and quiet bypasses to intercept unauthorised meetups before they escalate. Officials stressed that traffic regulations, strict speed limits, and seatbelt mandates will be enforced without exception, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy for stunt driving, unlicensed operation of motor vehicles, or endangering other road users.

Fujairah Police reiterated that police officers alone cannot solve seasonal youth misconduct, calling directly on families to step up their responsibility at home.

"Preventing dangerous road behaviour begins with parental accountability," the official added. "We strongly advise guardians not to grant car keys to unlicensed teens or turn a blind eye to late-night activities. By enforcing boundaries at home and prioritising road safety, parents play a pivotal role in keeping our community secure."

Fujairah Police encouraged residents to continue reporting suspicious late-night gatherings, illegal street racing, or reckless driving maneuvers through official police channels.