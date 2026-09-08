Fujairah Police urge residents not to share bank details, warn of legal consequences

Fujairah Police have urged residents to exercise caution when receiving or transferring money to others, warning that handling funds from unknown or suspicious sources could expose them to legal and financial consequences.

The Police stressed that residents should never allow another person to use their bank account or payment card details, particularly when the purpose or source of the funds is unclear.

Residents were also advised to verify that any money transfer they are asked to make or receive is legitimate and lawful before proceeding.

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As a precaution, residents should keep payment receipts, transfer confirmations and other transaction records in case they are later required to verify the source or purpose of a payment.

Police also warned against agreeing to transfer or collect money in exchange for quick cash, rewards or other incentives, as such arrangements could potentially involve suspicious or illegal transactions.

Fujairah Police also urged anyone who receives a suspicious money-related request to report it immediately to the police or their bank. Prompt reporting can help prevent financial losses and ensure that potentially unlawful transactions are addressed at an early stage, the Police emphasised.

The warning forms part of efforts to raise public awareness about the risks associated with allowing others to use personal banking details and becoming involved, knowingly or unknowingly, in suspicious financial activity.

Authorities across the UAE regularly warn residents about scammers and their increasingly sophisticated tactics, particularly when it comes to digital and online fraud.

On July 27, Abu Dhabi Police warned residents of a rise in electronic fraud and financial scams during the salary payment period, urging the public to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious links and misleading offers, and deal only with official and trusted entities.

Police said scammers use a range of tactics to target victims, including fake property listings, fraudulent residency and visa services, bogus job advertisements, fake labour supply offers and unauthorised insurance products.

Fraudsters also lure victims with fake investment opportunities, counterfeit event tickets and websites impersonating government agencies and well-known organisations.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to share banking details, passwords or one-time verification codes (OTPs), and to avoid transferring money or paying deposits without first verifying the legitimacy of the seller.

On August 3, Dubai Police said they had shut down 103 fraudulent social media accounts during the second quarter of 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to protect residents from online scams.

The action came amid repeated warnings about fraudsters exploiting social media platforms and messaging apps to promote fake services and non-existent offers.

Authorities across the UAE continue to support residents in combating online fraud, issuing regular warnings and taking action against increasingly sophisticated scams targeting the public.