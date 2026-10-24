Fujairah Police warn public against taking photos of military sites, vehicles

The UAE strictly prohibits photographing or filming military installations, vehicles, security drills and defence infrastructure

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 24 Oct 2026, 1:09 PM UPDATED: Sat 24 Oct 2026, 1:10 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Fujairah Police have reminded the public not to photograph military sites, facilities or vehicles, stressing the importance of safeguarding community security and safety.

The UAE strictly prohibits photographing or filming military installations, vehicles, security drills and defence infrastructure.

Recommended For You

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

Sheikh Mohammed mourns Dubai Police Major General who served for 50 years

Sheikh Mohammed mourns Dubai Police Major General who served for 50 years

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During military or emergency exercises, the public is also prohibited from taking photos or filming military vehicles, helicopters or personnel on public roads.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

2

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

3

Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

4

Saudi coalition in Yemen says 4 drones intercepted, destroyed in Riyadh, Madinah

5

Apple iPhone Duo launch: Diehard fans take flights, buy multiple units amid limited supply