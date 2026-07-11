Fujairah Police urge parents to keep children safe around water this summer

With families flocking to beaches, swimming pools and mountain resorts during the summer holidays, Fujairah Police have launched a public awareness campaign urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant and never leave children unattended near water.

The campaign, organised by the Masafi Comprehensive Police Station in cooperation with the Media and Public Relations Department, reminds citizens and residents that constant supervision is the first line of defence against drowning incidents.

Police stressed that adhering to safety measures and maintaining continuous monitoring can significantly reduce the risk of drowning, particularly among young children who can slip into danger within seconds.

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A top official at Fujairah Police said protecting children is a shared responsibility that begins with parents and guardians.

“Summer vacations bring families closer to beaches, swimming pools and other recreational water sites, making constant supervision essential. We urge all citizens and residents never to leave children unattended near water, even for a few moments, as vigilance remains the first and most effective line of defence against drowning incidents. By following basic safety measures and making children’s safety a priority, families can enjoy a safe and enjoyable summer,” the official said.

The police urged parents not to rely solely on lifeguards or older siblings to supervise children and advised families to ensure youngsters use appropriate flotation devices where necessary, swim only in designated areas and strictly follow safety instructions at beaches and pools.

The campaign also encourages parents to stay alert throughout family outings, noting that a brief distraction can quickly turn into a life-threatening emergency.

Through the initiative, Fujairah Police aim to strengthen community awareness and promote a culture of prevention by encouraging simple safety practices that help protect lives during the busy summer season.

The police called on the public to make children’s safety their highest priority, stressing that vigilance can prevent avoidable tragedies and ensure families enjoy a safe and memorable summer.