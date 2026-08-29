Fujairah parents warned of traffic delays as schools reopen August 31 amid roadworks

Parents in Fujairah have been warned of possible traffic delays when schools reopen on Monday, August 31, as ongoing road and infrastructure works are expected to affect traffic flow on some routes.

Fujairah Police said a number of road and infrastructure projects are currently under way across the emirate and acknowledged the works could cause temporary delays.

Motorists have been urged to follow temporary diversions and comply with traffic instructions as thousands of students return to classrooms for the 2026–2027 academic year on August 31.

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Over one million children will go back to school on Monday, according to the Ministry of Education. More than 5000 buses are expected to ply the roads during the first week of school.

Police patrols

Police are also stepping up their presence around schools and on busy routes in an effort to prevent the combination of school-run traffic and existing roadworks from creating major bottlenecks.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, urged motorists to be patient and cooperate with police and other authorities while infrastructure works continue. He said ensuring the safety of students and the wider school community would be a priority as the new academic year begins.

Brigadier Dr Ali bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director-General of Police Operations, said police and traffic readiness had been raised ahead of the reopening of schools, with an intensified presence planned around educational facilities.

Traffic patrols will be deployed to areas expected to experience the heaviest congestion.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhannhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said patrols would focus particularly on securing areas surrounding schools and regulating vehicle movement.

Obey road rules

Police urged parents and other motorists not to park randomly outside schools, to observe speed limits and to give priority to students crossing roads.

The measures are intended to keep traffic moving while protecting children during what is traditionally one of the busiest periods on roads surrounding schools.

Authorities also called for cooperation between parents, drivers, schools and police to help ensure an orderly start to the academic year.

Parents are advised to leave earlier than usual and plan alternative routes where possible to avoid the worst of the congestion.