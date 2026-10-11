Fujairah to lower speed limit on Khorfakkan Road from Oct 13

Fujairah Police, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has announced that the speed limit on Fujairah–Khorfakkan Road will be reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h starting Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as part of measures to promote road safety and ensure motorists adhere to the updated traffic regulations.

Motorists have been urged to observe the revised speed limit, pay attention to posted traffic signs and comply with instructions issued by the relevant authorities while driving along the road, helping to protect all road users and ensure safer journeys.