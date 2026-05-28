Fujairah reports 14 falls-related accidents in 2025 amid awareness campaigns

Falls-related accidents in Fujairah dropped significantly last year, with authorities in the emirate recording only 14 such incidents in 2025 compared to 37 cases in 2024—a decline of nearly 62.2 per cent following intensified safety and prevention efforts.

The incidents involved children and adults in both residential and workplace settings, according to Fujairah officials.

An official at Fujairah Police said the sharp decline was linked to stronger field inspections, continuous awareness campaigns and tighter enforcement of safety measures across construction sites and residential buildings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities, he added, had increased monitoring of workplaces involving elevated work areas and focused on ensuring companies comply with occupational safety standards, including the use of protective gear and secure working environments.

At the same time, awareness campaigns targeted families living in apartment towers and high-rise buildings, warning against unsafe practices that could expose children and residents to fall risks.

Police and safety officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of securing windows and balconies, avoiding placing furniture near windows, and ensuring children are constantly supervised in homes located on upper floors.

Authorities also intensified outreach programmes to educate workers and employers about the dangers of working at heights without proper precautions, particularly during maintenance and construction activities.

Officials said many accidents can be prevented through simple precautionary steps and adherence to approved safety guidelines.

The latest figures reflect wider efforts across the UAE to strengthen public and occupational safety through inspections, awareness drives and preventive initiatives aimed at reducing avoidable injuries and protecting lives.

Authorities urged residents, employers and building managements to continue cooperating with safety regulations and report hazardous conditions that may threaten public safety.