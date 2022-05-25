Fujairah Crown Prince launches initiative to honour story, values of Prophet Muhammad

Competitions to be held with total prize money worth Dh1 million

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of initiatives and projects that bear the values ​of the life and legacy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in promoting the principles of tolerance and peace in the community during the launch of the Al Badr initiative today.

The initiative aims to encourage participation in various competitions targeting all age groups around the world, with total prize money worth Dh1 million.

He also noted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to educate and acquaint generations with the story and values of the Prophet (PBUH).

Sheikh Mohammed said the attention given by the UAE leadership to cultural heritage and religious celebrations highlight their contribution to promoting the moderate values of Islam and establish a coherent and aware community.

Throughout the year, there will be events featuring local and international artist and literary contributions that express love for the Prophet (PBUH).

The initiative will also witness publications, workshops and various other activities targeting all age groups aimed at spreading the values contained in the Prophet Muhammad’s noble story, as well as training programmes for its most innovative participants aimed at improving their talents.