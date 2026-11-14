Emergency crews faced 'exceptional conditions' at scene of Fujairah crash: Authority

Crews from the National Ambulance in the UAE operated under exceptional conditions on the ground following the recent tragic traffic accident in Fujairah, which involved 18 vehicles and five trucks.

The crash, which occured on November 12 on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E84), claimed the lives of 14 people, 10 Emiratis and four Indians. It resulted from a truck driver losing control and crashing into another vehicle that overturned. The overturned vehicle hit multiple others that had stopped due to slow moving traffic. The truck also caught fire with the blaze spreading to other vehicles.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the UAE Public Prosecution revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Road in the direction of Fujairah. The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

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The National Ambulance authority commended the work of ambulance crews for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out their duties. "The response demonstrated strong collaboration and effective coordination among the relevant authorities in Fujairah and partners across various sectors, contributing to the efficient management of the incident," it said.

Injured continue to receive emergency care

Wishing all the injured a full and speedy recovery, the National Ambulance said it continues to provide emergency medical care to the wounded in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Around 30 people sustained injuries in the Fujairah crash. The nationalities of those injured include: Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian, and Egyptian. Authorities said earlier that 15 of the injured have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The driver of one truck that was involved in the accident remains in hospital, but he was put on pretrial detention.

In a statement, the ambulance authority extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, praying they find strength and comfort during this difficult time.