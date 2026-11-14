Fujairah crash: 13-year-old boy among 4 Indian nationals killed in accident

A 13-year-old boy has been identified by social workers as one of the four Indians killed in an accident in Fujairah. The boy was in the vehicle with his parents when it was involved in the crash on Wednesday midnight, according to a social worker from the Fujairah Indian Center

The family hailing from the Indian city of Gujarat were visiting the UAE when the accident occurred. According to the social worker the boy’s parents and sibling are in hospital with injuries.