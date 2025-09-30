  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in October 2025?

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 10:27 AM

The UAE on Tuesday (September 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has slightly raised the prices for the month of October. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

PetrolOctoberSeptember
Super 98Dh204.98Dh199.8
Special 95Dh196.84Dh190.92
E-Plus 91Dh190.92Dh185.74

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you a bit higher as last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolOctoberSeptember
Super 98Dh141.27Dh137.7
Special 95Dh135.66Dh131.58
E-Plus 91Dh131.58Dh128.01

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolOctoberSeptember
Super 98Dh171.74Dh167.4
Special 95Dh164.92Dh159.96
E-Plus 91Dh159.96Dh155.62

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolOctoberSeptember
Super 98Dh204.98Dh199.8
Special 95Dh196.84Dh190.92
E-Plus 91Dh190.92Dh185.74