From UAE to the world: This engineer delivers clean energy projects globally

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:13 PM

A young Emirati chemical engineer, who charted into the unknown territories of investments, has been instrumental in developing large-scale clean energy projects across several countries.

During her graduation days at the UAE University in Al Ain, Maryam Al Mazrouei had set her sights on bagging a job in the country’s oil and gas sector, but destiny planned a different route.

While driving past Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City during her industrial training, she felt attracted to the eco-friendly buildings mushrooming there. A short mentorship programme at the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology shifted her career focus from the traditional oil and gas industry to clean energy.

“When I started engineering, I was passionate about the oil and gas sector. But the time I spent in Masdar institute changed my perspective, and I felt that this [renewables] is the industry I wanted to focus on,” Maryam, the head of development and investment in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region at Masdar, told Khaleej Times.

This pivotal decision led her to pursue a master’s degree in engineering systems and management at the Masdar institute, where she thrived, graduating in 2016 by topping her class and bagging prestigious awards. The experience, however, was not without challenges. Coming from a conservative family, Maryam found herself navigating a new world, studying and working in a mixed-gender environment with people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities.

“It was a bit challenging at the beginning, but it was such an enriching experience,” she said about her willingness to step outside her comfort zone – a defining characteristic of Maryam’s journey.

Breaking barriers

Joining Masdar as an analyst in 2016, she embarked on a steep learning curve. Recognising the need to complement her technical expertise with financial acumen, she pursued professional certifications and immersed herself in the world of investment.

Her dedication paid off, leading her to head key projects across the Middle East, CIS, and Southeast Asia. Over the past four years, she has spearheaded business development and investment efforts in the CIS region, where she has helped establish and expand Masdar’s presence in this year’s COP29 host country Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and more countries.

“I bring Masdar’s expertise and pioneering technology to new markets around the world. These projects help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and provide clean and reliable energy to thousands of homes. This demonstrates the transformative power of renewable energy,” Maryam underlined.